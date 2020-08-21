Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.