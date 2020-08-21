Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,350 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

NYSE:TECK opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

