Andra AP fonden Sells 22,900 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 215,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,782,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,781,000 after purchasing an additional 669,777 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 654,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC decreased their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

