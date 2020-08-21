Andra AP fonden Acquires 13,100 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Baozun worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

