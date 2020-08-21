Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,922.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

