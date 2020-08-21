Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

