Andra AP fonden Sells 1,900 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

