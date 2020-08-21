3,389 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.