B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

