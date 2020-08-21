Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after buying an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,914,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 270,174 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $172.75 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,460 shares of company stock worth $1,708,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

