Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,308 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 39.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

