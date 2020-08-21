Andra AP fonden Sells 39,600 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

