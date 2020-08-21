Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,189.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,093 shares of company stock worth $6,445,153. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

