Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Xencor by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Xencor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.