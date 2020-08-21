Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,020 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Green Dot worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

