Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $59,942.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,249.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 93,379 shares worth $6,941,454. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

