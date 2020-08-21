Andra AP fonden Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.78. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

