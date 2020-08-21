1,900 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $478.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $379.67. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $479.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.