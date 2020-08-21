38,300 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $782.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

