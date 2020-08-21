38,300 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $782.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

