Andra AP fonden Has $2.63 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 49.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,959 shares of company stock valued at $90,829,881. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

NYSE TWLO opened at $257.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.