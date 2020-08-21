Andra AP fonden Sells 71,300 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $14.57 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

