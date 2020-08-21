Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CHRW opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

