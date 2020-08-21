LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Riverview Bancorp worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $68,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

