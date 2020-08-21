Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 144,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 140,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 131,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

