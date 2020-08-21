Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.18% of Noah worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5,842.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 742,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 730,312 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 547,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Noah by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,646,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 351,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 1,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.49. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

