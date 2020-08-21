Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,986 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of CVB Financial worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

