Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

