IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,161 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.36. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

