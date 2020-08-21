Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 362,268 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 96,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

