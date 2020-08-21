IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 4,207.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

