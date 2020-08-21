LSV Asset Management Has $601,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

