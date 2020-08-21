Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $286,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,005,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $39,775,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $15.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.