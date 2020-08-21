Arizona State Retirement System Sells 38,183 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PVH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in PVH by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PVH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.