Edward Griese Sells 648 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

