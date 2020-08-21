Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Buys $56,370.00 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,742.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Schechter bought 3,500 shares of Viad stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00.

VVI opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viad by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP raised its holdings in Viad by 10.1% during the second quarter. RR Partners LP now owns 729,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viad by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

