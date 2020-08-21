Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

