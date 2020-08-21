Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,116 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,116 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In related news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

