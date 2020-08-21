Lloyd Carney Purchases 7,200 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lloyd Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

GDYN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

