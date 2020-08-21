Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Sells C$102,914.76 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$102,914.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,234.36.

Robert Christopher Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Robert Christopher Andrade sold 97,136 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$839,060.77.

FRX stock opened at C$7.69 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.33.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

