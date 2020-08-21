Kevin C. Burns Sells 3,312 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT opened at $40.12 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,771,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

