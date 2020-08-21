IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 193 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,319 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of ZEN opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

