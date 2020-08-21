Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld Sells 7,435 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,960.08.

Steven Robert Sommerfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00.

AFN stock opened at C$35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.10. Ag Growth International Inc has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.07.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.57.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

