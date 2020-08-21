Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000. Amazon.com accounts for 8.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,297.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,090.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,445.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

