salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,012,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,052.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

