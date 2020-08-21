CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Shares Up 11.3%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $13.34. 6,347,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 3,056,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

CleanSpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

