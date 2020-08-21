Swiss National Bank Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.