Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

NYSE:AAP opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

