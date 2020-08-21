Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 36365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

