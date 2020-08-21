Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

