UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of UDR worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,109,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,403,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,404,000 after buying an additional 203,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capgemini Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08
Capgemini Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
UDR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.
UDR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.
PRA Health Sciences Inc Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.
PRA Health Sciences Inc Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,937 Shares of Crocs, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,937 Shares of Crocs, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report