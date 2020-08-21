UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of UDR worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,109,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,403,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,404,000 after buying an additional 203,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

